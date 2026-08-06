TIFFCOM is Asia’s leading content market, affiliated with the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF)

The 23rd edition of TIFFCOM will be held over three days during the film festival, from October 28 to October 30 , at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center HAMAMATSUCHO-KAN. The market will bring together a diverse range of content holders, including those in film, television, and animation, as well as prominent buyers, producers, and industry professionals from around the world.

Through conferences on the latest industry trends, project markets and networking events, TIFFCOM will create new opportunities for international co-production and content business.

This year, TIFFCOM will welcome attendees with significantly enhanced programs, including an expanded Tokyo IP Market : Adaptation & Remake (TIPM) following the success of the first Japan IP Market at Cannes in May, enhanced support for international co-productions, and conferences on topics such as AI and anime .

Details on conferences and other programs will be announced via the official website, social media channels, and press releases as they become available. We look forward to seeing you at TIFFCOM 2026 and encourage you to consider covering the event. Interview requests are welcome before and during the market.

Messages Toward TIFFCOM 2026

TIFFCOM, in partnership with the Marché du Film, the film market of the Festival de Cannes, co-organized the first Japan IP Market in Cannes this May. The market featured dynamic negotiations with leading producers from around the world seeking Japanese IP for adaptation and remake, and more than 700 people in total registered for the IP pitches, panel sessions, and other programs, generating an exceptionally strong response.

The growing global demand for Japanese content was clearly evident.

Building on this momentum, TIFFCOM 2026 will return for its 23rd edition this October. As a hub for the content business in Asia—and as the premier market showcasing Japanʼs diverse, high-quality audiovisual content including film, television, and animation—we are

delighted to welcome participants from around the world and to continue fulfilling this important role.

The Tokyo Gap-Financing Market (TGFM), which promotes international co-production, now marks its seventh edition. Over the years, many selected projects have gone on to screen at major international film festivals and receive successful theatrical releases.

This year as well, around twenty exceptional projects—carefully chosen from a large number of submissions—are expected to participate.

Following the strong reception in Cannes, the Tokyo IP Market will welcome an even greater number of companies and IP than in previous years, further evolving into a more comprehensive and dynamic marketplace.

Our conference programs, which continue to receive high acclaim, will welcome distinguished international guests and present the latest industry insights—offering participants meaningful perspectives that will support their future business endeavors.

We sincerely hope that TIFFCOM will continue to be a place where new business opportunities, collaborations, and partnerships emerge in Tokyo, and that it will serve as an important gateway to the global market for Japanese participants as well.

Executive Adviser of UNIJAPAN / CEO of TIFFCOM

SHIINA Yasushi

Last year’s TIFFCOM welcomed more than 4,600 industry professionals from 46 countries and regions—a 13% increase from the previous year. International participation also rose by 10%, and with 83% of visitor survey respondents reporting that they successfully found new business partners, these results have reaffirmed our vital role as a platform that provides truly meaningful opportunities for new business development.

For TIFFCOM 2026, we have received exhibitor applications from around the world at a pace exceeding that of previous years, and today we are pleased to open visitor registration.

We are committed to making TIFFCOM an even more valuable three-day experience for buyers, producers, and all visitors—offering opportunities to trade outstanding content, access the latest industry insights, and network.

The Tokyo IP Market, which handles adaptation rights for manga and novels as well as remake rights for audiovisual works, will expand its scale this year. The Tokyo Gap-Financing Market, our project market for feature films, will support international co-productions with a focus on genre projects, a particular strength of Asia, through its partnership with Frontières, the project market of the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada.

Our conference program will feature approximately 20 sessions covering a wide range of topics, including the global expansion of Japanese IP, the latest anime industry report, AI, and international business and collaboration, with a particular focus on Asian countries.

We look forward to welcoming you to TIFFCOM this October.

Managing Director of TIFFCOM / UNIJAPAN

IKEDA Kaori