The Giant Hunt registrations offer Lego vouchers for participants from India

The Giant Hunt – International Anime Art Contest has announced an additional incentive for creators in India. Registrations now come with something more, reinforcing the initiative’s positioning at the intersection of animation, anime art, creative education, and youth engagement.

Participants registering from India will receive a Rs 250 e-voucher redeemable at Lego certified stores across India, adding a tangible reward to the digital-first competition experience. The voucher can be redeemed on purchases up to Rs 3,000 at such stores, encouraging participants to explore hands-on creativity, design thinking, and visual storytelling beyond the screen.

Strengthening the value proposition in creative learning

Positioned as more than just an anime art competition, The Giant Hunt continues to build a strong creative learning ecosystem for aspiring artists, illustrators, and digital creators.

For a registration fee of Rs 999 (inclusive of GST), participants gain access to premium anime art tutorials worth Rs 2,999, covering key areas such as anime illustration, character design, digital art techniques, and visual development. These tutorials are made available in multiple languages, making the platform accessible to a wider demographic of students and emerging creators across India.

Further enhancing its industry relevance, the initiative also offers exclusive online seminars and masterclasses led by professionals from the animation and VFX industry, including experts such as Jazyl Homavazir. These sessions provide insights into industry workflows, portfolio development, and career pathways in animation, gaming, and visual effects.

Driving growth in India’s anime and digital art ecosystem

With the rapid rise of anime culture in India, platforms like The Giant Hunt are tapping into a growing base of young creators.

By combining competition, skill development, industry exposure, and tangible rewards, the initiative aligns with the evolving needs of India’s creative economy and media & entertainment sector.

More benefits on the horizon

The organisers have confirmed that this is only one of several benefits planned for participants. With additional incentives and learning opportunities in the pipeline, The Giant Hunt aims to further strengthen its position as a high-value, large-scale international creative competition.

As registrations continue to grow, the initiative is emerging as a key platform for discovering and nurturing talent in anime art, animation, and digital design, while also contributing to the broader skill development landscape in India’s creative industries.