Gkids brings anime film ‘Labyrinth’ to cinemas for two nights

Gkids has announced the release of Labyrinth, the first feature-length anime directed by Shoji Kawamori (Macross, The Vision of Escaflowne). The film will be shown in cinemas on 10 and 11 May, available both in Japanese with English subtitles and in an English-dubbed version.

Synopsis of the anime: Shiori is an ordinary secondary school pupil who hopes to achieve recognition online but finds it difficult to attract attention. When an embarrassing video of her becomes widely shared, she is drawn into her smartphone and replaced by a confident double. As this counterpart wins over audiences and begins plotting to replace humanity with mindless distraction, Shiori must join forces with other outsiders to confront her digital rival and restore her place in the real world.

The film features Suzuka from the group Atarashii Gakko! as Shiori Maezawa, marking her first role in voice acting. She is joined by Taizo Harada as Komori and Takuto Teranishi from the group timelesz, who makes his acting debut as Suguru Kagami. Atarashii Gakko! also perform the film’s theme song Sailor, Sail On, with additional music composed by yonkey.

Labyrinth is produced by Japanese studio Sanzigen (BanG Dream!, Initial D Legend franchises).