The Epic Games Store to release Three New Free Games

Epic Games Store has added a free game again. This week, users will be treated to The Spectrum Retreat, a first-person puzzle game that originally released in 2018.



The game will be available for free through 8 July when the price will revert to its original price which is $12.99. For those unversed with free games on the Epic Games Store, The Spectrum Retreat has to be claimed by that date, which will store the game in the library forever.

This week, we're offering you a free, extended stay at The Penrose hotel!



Come and stay awhile…



The Spectrum Retreat is FREE to claim on the Epic Games Store until July 8.https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/IHbxVQAx2c — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 1, 2021

Developed by Dane Smith, Spectrum Retreat was developed when he was working on the game at the age of 15. In 2016, Smith went on to win the BAFTA Game Making Award (15-18) for an early version of the game. Since then, The Spectrum Retreat released on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.



The game follows protagonist Alex, who wakes up at the Penrose Hotel. Alex has no memory of how he arrived there and the location is only populated by robot assistants. Throughout the game, players must solve color-coded puzzles to uncover the truth about how Alex ended up at the hotel, and how to escape.

Besides The Spectrum Retreat, the Epic Games Store has announced two other free games that users will be able to snag starting next week: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast. These games will go live on 8 July and will be available through 15 July 2021.