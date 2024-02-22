Visual Effects Society (VES) held the 22nd Annual VES Awards. The prestigious yearly celebration recognises outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials, video games and special venues. The event received generous support from the premiere sponsor AMD. Industry guests gathered at The Beverly Hilton hotel to celebrate VFX talent in 25 awards categories and special honourees.

“As we celebrate the 22nd Annual VES Awards, we’re honoured to shine a light on outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation,” said VES chair Kim Davidson. “The honourees and their work represent best-in-class visual effects – work that engages audiences and enhances the art of storytelling. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honours these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees.”

The Creator was named the photoreal feature winner, garnering five awards in total whereas Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was named top animated film, winning four awards. The Last of Us was named best photoreal episode, winning four awards. Coca-Cola topped the commercial field. There was a historic tie in the outstanding visual effects in a special venue project category, with honours going to both Rembrandt Immersive Artwork and Postcard From Earth.

Comedian/actor and master impressionist Jay Pharoah marked his debut as VES Awards host. Award-winning actor-producer Seth MacFarlane presented the VES Award for creative excellence to legendary actor-director William Shatner. Award-winning VFX supervisor Richard Hollander presented the VES lifetime achievement award to pioneering VFX producer Joyce Cox. Award presenters included: The Creator director Gareth Edwards; actors Ernie Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Katee Sackhoff, Andrea Savage and Kiersey Clemons and Leona Frank, Autodesk’s media & entertainment marketing director presented the VES-Autodesk student award.

The winners of the 22nd Annual VES Awards in 25 categories are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature:

The Creator

Jay Cooper

Julian Levi

Ian Comley

Charmaine Chan

Neil Corbould, VES

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature:

Nyad

Jake Braver

Fiona Campbell Westgate

Christopher White

Mohsen Mousavi

Outstanding Visual Effects In An Animated Feature:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Alan Hawkins

Christian Hejnal

Michael Lasker

Matt Hausman

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Episode:

The Last of Us; season one; Infected

Alex Wang

Sean Nowlan

Stephen James

Simon Jung

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Episode:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA

Raymond McIntyre Jr.

Victor DiMichina

Javier Menéndez Platas

Damien Stantina

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Real-Time Project:

Alan Wake 2

Janne Pulkkinen

Johannes Richter

Daniel Kończyk

Damian Olechowski

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Commercial:

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Ryan Knowles

Antonia Vlasto

Gregory McKneally

Dan Yargici

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Special Venue Project- Tie (two winners):

Postcard From Earth

Aruna Inversin

Eric Wilson

Corey Turner

William George

Rembrandt Immersive Artwork

Andrew McNamara

Sebastian Read

Andrew Kinnear

Sam Matthews

Outstanding Animated Character In A Photoreal Feature:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket

Nathan McConnel

Andrea De Martis

Antony Magdalinidis

Rachel Williams

Outstanding Animated Character In An Animated Feature:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot

Christopher Mangnall

Craig Feifarek

Humberto Rosa

Nideep Varghese

Outstanding Animated Character In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project:

The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Bloater

Gino Acevedo

Max Telfer

Dennis You

Fabio Leporelli

Outstanding Created Environment In A Photoreal Feature:

The Creator; Floating Village

John Seru

Guy Williams

Vincent Techer

Timothée Maron

Outstanding Created Environment In An Animated Feature:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City

Taehyun Park

YJ Lee

Pepe Orozco

Kelly Han

Outstanding Created Environment In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project:

The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston

Melaina Mace

Adrien Lambert

Juan Carlos Barquet

Christopher Anciaume

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography In A CG Project

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Joanna Davison

Cheyana Wilkinson

Michael Cozens

Jason Desjarlais

Outstanding Model In A Photoreal Or Animated Project

The Creator; Nomad

Oliver Kane

Mat Monro

Florence Green

Serban Ungureanu

Outstanding Effects Simulations In A Photoreal Feature

The Creator

Ludovic Ramisandraina

Raul Essig

Mathieu Chardonnet

Lewis Taylor

Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Pav Grochola

Filippo Maccari

Naoki Kato

Nicola Finizio

Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project

The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water

Travis Harkleroad

Florian Witzel

Rick Hankins

Aron Bonar

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Feature:

The Creator; Bar

Phil Prates

Min Kim

Nisarg Suthar

Toshiko Miura

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In An Episode:

The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle

Matthew Lumb

Ben Roberts

Ben Campbell

Quentin Hema

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Commercial

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Ryan Knowles

Greg Mckneally

Taran Spear

Jordan Dunstall

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects In A Photoreal Project

Oppenheimer

Scott Fisher

James Rollins

Mario Vanillo

Emerging Technology Award:

The Flash; Volumetric Capture

Stephan Trojansky

Thomas Ganshorn

Oliver Pilarski

Lukas Lepicovsky

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Student Project (Award Sponsored By Autodesk):

Silhouette

Alexis Lafuente

Antoni Nicolaï

Chloé Stricher

Elliot Dreuille