Visual Effects Society (VES) held the 22nd Annual VES Awards. The prestigious yearly celebration recognises outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials, video games and special venues. The event received generous support from the premiere sponsor AMD. Industry guests gathered at The Beverly Hilton hotel to celebrate VFX talent in 25 awards categories and special honourees.
“As we celebrate the 22nd Annual VES Awards, we’re honoured to shine a light on outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation,” said VES chair Kim Davidson. “The honourees and their work represent best-in-class visual effects – work that engages audiences and enhances the art of storytelling. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honours these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees.”
The Creator was named the photoreal feature winner, garnering five awards in total whereas Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was named top animated film, winning four awards. The Last of Us was named best photoreal episode, winning four awards. Coca-Cola topped the commercial field. There was a historic tie in the outstanding visual effects in a special venue project category, with honours going to both Rembrandt Immersive Artwork and Postcard From Earth.
Comedian/actor and master impressionist Jay Pharoah marked his debut as VES Awards host. Award-winning actor-producer Seth MacFarlane presented the VES Award for creative excellence to legendary actor-director William Shatner. Award-winning VFX supervisor Richard Hollander presented the VES lifetime achievement award to pioneering VFX producer Joyce Cox. Award presenters included: The Creator director Gareth Edwards; actors Ernie Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Katee Sackhoff, Andrea Savage and Kiersey Clemons and Leona Frank, Autodesk’s media & entertainment marketing director presented the VES-Autodesk student award.
The winners of the 22nd Annual VES Awards in 25 categories are as follows:
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature:
The Creator
Jay Cooper
Julian Levi
Ian Comley
Charmaine Chan
Neil Corbould, VES
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature:
Nyad
Jake Braver
Fiona Campbell Westgate
Christopher White
Mohsen Mousavi
Outstanding Visual Effects In An Animated Feature:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Alan Hawkins
Christian Hejnal
Michael Lasker
Matt Hausman
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Episode:
The Last of Us; season one; Infected
Alex Wang
Sean Nowlan
Stephen James
Simon Jung
Joel Whist
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Episode:
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA
Raymond McIntyre Jr.
Victor DiMichina
Javier Menéndez Platas
Damien Stantina
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Real-Time Project:
Alan Wake 2
Janne Pulkkinen
Johannes Richter
Daniel Kończyk
Damian Olechowski
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Commercial:
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Ryan Knowles
Antonia Vlasto
Gregory McKneally
Dan Yargici
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Special Venue Project- Tie (two winners):
Postcard From Earth
Aruna Inversin
Eric Wilson
Corey Turner
William George
Rembrandt Immersive Artwork
Andrew McNamara
Sebastian Read
Andrew Kinnear
Sam Matthews
Outstanding Animated Character In A Photoreal Feature:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket
Nathan McConnel
Andrea De Martis
Antony Magdalinidis
Rachel Williams
Outstanding Animated Character In An Animated Feature:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot
Christopher Mangnall
Craig Feifarek
Humberto Rosa
Nideep Varghese
Outstanding Animated Character In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project:
The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Bloater
Gino Acevedo
Max Telfer
Dennis You
Fabio Leporelli
Outstanding Created Environment In A Photoreal Feature:
The Creator; Floating Village
John Seru
Guy Williams
Vincent Techer
Timothée Maron
Outstanding Created Environment In An Animated Feature:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City
Taehyun Park
YJ Lee
Pepe Orozco
Kelly Han
Outstanding Created Environment In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project:
The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston
Melaina Mace
Adrien Lambert
Juan Carlos Barquet
Christopher Anciaume
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography In A CG Project
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Joanna Davison
Cheyana Wilkinson
Michael Cozens
Jason Desjarlais
Outstanding Model In A Photoreal Or Animated Project
The Creator; Nomad
Oliver Kane
Mat Monro
Florence Green
Serban Ungureanu
Outstanding Effects Simulations In A Photoreal Feature
The Creator
Ludovic Ramisandraina
Raul Essig
Mathieu Chardonnet
Lewis Taylor
Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Pav Grochola
Filippo Maccari
Naoki Kato
Nicola Finizio
Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic Or Real-Time Project
The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water
Travis Harkleroad
Florian Witzel
Rick Hankins
Aron Bonar
Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Feature:
The Creator; Bar
Phil Prates
Min Kim
Nisarg Suthar
Toshiko Miura
Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In An Episode:
The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle
Matthew Lumb
Ben Roberts
Ben Campbell
Quentin Hema
Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Commercial
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Ryan Knowles
Greg Mckneally
Taran Spear
Jordan Dunstall
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects In A Photoreal Project
Oppenheimer
Scott Fisher
James Rollins
Mario Vanillo
Emerging Technology Award:
The Flash; Volumetric Capture
Stephan Trojansky
Thomas Ganshorn
Oliver Pilarski
Lukas Lepicovsky
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Student Project (Award Sponsored By Autodesk):
Silhouette
Alexis Lafuente
Antoni Nicolaï
Chloé Stricher
Elliot Dreuille