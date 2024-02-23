Catering to the growing demand for anime content among Indian audiences, Bharti Airtel, a leading communications solutions provider in India, has joined forces with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL), a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Networks India, to introduce Anime Booth.

Airtel Digital TV CEO Siddharth Sharma expressed, “We are thrilled to unveil the introduction of Anime Booth, marking a ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience.”

Business head of Sony YAY! at CMEPL, Leena Lele Dutta highlighted the global popularity and increasing demand for anime, stating, “In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity in India. To cater to this escalating demand, we are introducing ‘Anime Booth’ in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India’s enthusiastic fan community.”

Anime Booth, designed to provide uninterrupted and immersive anime viewing experiences, will initially offer content in Hindi, catering to the preferences of Indian viewers. Some of the titles that will be streamed on Anime Booth are Naruto, Kochikame, Sergeant Keroro, Naruto Shippuden, Black Clover, and Demon Slayer.

Available through Airtel’s DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, the service comes at a subscription cost of Rs 1.8 per day, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience.