Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC) 2023 is back in India in all its splendour to hunt for new esports champions. TEGC will complete 10 years in 2023 and the celebrations surrounding the coveted championship promises to be bigger, better and bolder.

This year the event will, for the first time, bring together all former TEGC champions from India on one stage. TEGC has also tied up with leading tech influencers to livestream the event, and the same will be available on the TE YouTube handle. A brand-new website was unveiled during the event, signalling the opening of the TEGC registration for gamers with many interesting prizes up for grabs in the finale.

Recognising the immense contribution of women in esports, TEGC announced its plans to have an interesting contest between India’s top 10 female gamers. This battle will play out at the same time as the TEGC grand finale scheduled to be held in November.

“Esports is not just about gaming, it is a passion, a career, and a way of life for some of the brightest minds in this country. From 500 participants at its debut, the TEGC has come a long way with the 10th edition expected to have over 25,000 young Indian gamers battling it out to be the champion,” said Taipei World Trade Centre liaison office Mumbai director Poyi Edison Hsu.

Terming TEGC’s 10th edition as “extra special,” he added, “To celebrate 10 years of TEGC, the grand finale will see all former TEGC champions on one platform. For the first time, the TEGC finale will also have a special event to acknowledge women power in esports with India’s top 10 women gamers showcasing their gaming prowess. India’s demographic advantage, growing IT infrastructure, and resultant internet and smartphone penetration augurs well for the future of the gaming industry.”

TEGC 2023 will also be promoted at several college and gaming festivals where visitors will get a first-hand experience of Made in Taiwan products during the festival period and in another first, TEGC will join hands with an NGO working with underprivileged children as part of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tie-up will allow the kids to spend a fun-filled day interacting with influential gamers playing educational games and understanding the importance of sports for their holistic development.

Over the years, TEGC has helped launch the gaming careers of many e-sports enthusiasts across India. Several TEGC champions and participants have represented India at international gaming events, winning laurels for the country.

A report by Mordor Intelligence has estimated that India’s gaming market will grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2023 to USD 6.26 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 15.68 per cent during the period.

The event also gives gamers and visitors a chance to delve deep into Taiwan’s formidable gaming technology and gadgets. During the event, leading brands displayed the best of products such as Aorus, Aromase, CyberPower, D-Link, MSI, Predator, Republic of Gamers, Thermaltake, Victor, and Zyxel among others.