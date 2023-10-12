Synology, a company that delivers IT solutions that span edge, core, and cloud environments, showcased its range of data management solutions for the media and entertainment industry in India, at Broadcast India 2023 event.

Synology storage solutions are targeted at filmmakers, photographers, musicians or those involved in visual effects or broadcasting. Synology sales manager for India Russell Chen said, “As the media and entertainment industries continue to thrive and evolve, their ever-increasing demands for large-volume data management, secure storage, and comprehensive solutions that enable seamless sharing with external partners are becoming more pronounced. Over the last three years in India, Synology’s revenue share from the media and entertainment sector has increased from 10 per cent to an impressive 20-30 per cent of our regional revenue. This substantial growth underscores our success in catering to the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry.”

The company’s clients include BBC Media Action in the UK and Run Studio in the US. In India, Synology collaborates with photography professionals and Pixel Village Academy in Pune. This academy harnesses Synology storage solutions for content creation, collaboration, and future-proofing data protection. Furthermore, it imparts knowledge to its photography students regarding the significance of data ownership and the necessity of asset backups. Conversely, a Bangalore-based animation studio that played a pivotal role in the Lego movie production uses Synology as its primary storage solution provider. Synology ensures the on-demand provision of reliable and scalable data, offers tailor-made storage management solutions and addresses their unique requirements.

Comprehensive media file storage ownership

Synology presents petabyte-scale solutions that offer high density, scalability, and high availability, all accessible through a license-free portal-DiskStation Manager.

Revolutionise editing efficiency and facilitate collaboration

The company offers high-speed online editing and all-flash storage solutions, supporting network capacities of 10GbE, 25GbE, and more.

Unlock Media File Sharing at Unprecedented Speeds

The company offers Presto File Server for faster file transfer speeds. Using its Sita technology, users can share media files across borders, experiencing a 68-fold speed increase compared to traditional FTP and HTTP methods.

Robust backup and archiving: guarding against threats

Ransomware threats are of utmost concern. Synology’s security solutions, including Secure SignIn and Security Advisor, enable customers to protect their data. The company’s consolidated backup and instant recovery solutions running on Synology NAS safeguard digital assets through file and block-level backups, near-instant data protection with snapshots, and storage efficiency with its deduplication technology.

The Broadcast India event was held between 8 and 10 October 2023, at the Jasmine Hall, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.