Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala

Leading Nordic consultancy Bängeri specialising in the Gen Z demographic announced the appointment of Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala as its new chief executive officer. Previously serving as senior director at Rovio Entertainment, Valkeapää-Nokkala will play a pivotal role in bolstering Bängeri’s expert consulting growth and accelerating the company’s international endeavours.

With a rich history at Rovio, Valkeapää-Nokkala oversaw the Angry Birds brand licensing business globally and was responsible for the company’s content business targeting families and young audiences. Her experience aligns perfectly with Bängeri’s mission: to assist businesses in reinforcing their competitiveness in relation to the new generation of consumers, ensuring the sustainability of their operations well into the future.

Generation Z, comprising nearly 2.5 billion individuals worldwide, has emerged as a powerful consumer demographic. Recognising the significance and distinctiveness of this group is paramount for businesses aiming to remain relevant and thrive in today’s ever-evolving marketplace. Bängeri engages Gen Z advisors to collaborate in enhancing brand strategies, product and service offerings as well as optimising marketing communication, leveraging co-creation methodologies in the consultation process.

Bängeri Oy’s former CEO and founder Eija Gerlander will continue to contribute her vast expertise to the company as a leading specialist and shareholder.

“We are excited about the dynamism Hanna brings to the team, and we’re confident in her ability to lead Bängeri to new horizons. We have been developing our co-creational model for a few years now, working with both large Nordic and global consumer brands. The results have been excellent, which provides evidence that now is the right time to start scaling our business. I look forward to supporting her and our clients in my new role as CSO,” commented Gerlander.

“Gen Z is in the phase of life where brand relationships and fandom begin to take shape. Creating or establishing a brand for the Gen Z audience presents a formidable challenge, one that even larger corporations grapple with,” Valkeapää-Nokkala said. “Comprehensive understanding of this demographic remains elusive even within the global market. Bängeri connects Gen Z and companies, ensuring Gen Z voices are heard in the co-creation process.”

Bängeri’s clientele includes Cloetta, Warner Music, Mondelez Paulig, Rovio, Marimekko, Samsung and numerous startups and scale-ups.