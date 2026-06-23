Sudu Connexion acquires rights to Fan Sissoko’s animated short ‘Sundrud’ ahead of Annecy premiere

On the occasion of the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the pan-African distribution company Sudu Connexion is pleased to announce the acquisition of the short film Sundrud (Hold it Together).

Directed by French-Malian animator Fan Sissoko, Sundrud is an international coproduction between Compass Films (Heather Millard, Iceland), Komawé (Stéphanie Launay, France) and Artémis Productions (Julien Melebeck, Belgium). The film follows the weekly trips to the pool by Neema, a young Icelandic immigrant who undergoes a series of unexpected transformations that prevent her from forming bonds with the people around her.

Starring actresses Grace Seri (Le bleu blanc rouge de mes cheveux by Josza Anjembe), Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (Women at War, 2018), and Yves-Marina Gnahoua (Omen by Baloji).

Sundrud will have its world premiere in the perspectives competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on 23 June 2026, at Bonlieu, with the film’s crew in attendance.