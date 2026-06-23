Good Hero announces ‘Ballerina Two’ as sequel to global animation hit 

Good Hero (Fireheart, upcoming Wings of Freedom), the Paris-based production company has announced Ballerina Two, a sequel to its global hit animated feature Ballerina, marking the film’s 10th anniversary.

The announcement signals the first step in Good Hero’s expansion of the Ballerina universe across multiple media platforms, including film, television, digital content, and YouTube.

Good Hero principals Gregory Ouanhon (Sisu, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Replicas) and Laurent Zeitoun (Fireheart, The Intouchables, The Death of Stalin, C’est la vie, Aline) are producing the film, with Laurent Zeitoun, who also wrote the screenplay, directing.

With production beginning this month, veteran French production and distribution company Gaumont returns as the French and international theatrical distributor. The company aims to deliver premium family animation worldwide, with a planned global release scheduled for late 2029.

Good Hero co-founders and principals Zeitoun and Ouanhon said, “Ballerina‘s aspirational story of female empowerment has continued to resonate with new audiences over the last decade and is even more relevant today. The film embodies what it means to follow your dreams, the universal values of overcoming challenges through hard work and commitment, the power of artistic expression, and creating positive change in the world by being true to yourself. We want to expand the Ballerina universe and introduce this magical, heartwarming story to a new generation of young women who already personify these values.”

The Ballerina Two universe announcement follows Good Hero’s recent presentation at the Cannes Market, alongside StudioCanal and Mediawan, where the company unveiled the first footage from its upcoming animated feature, Wings of Freedom.