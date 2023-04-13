Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that its streaming service HBO Max will become Max, and launch in the US on 23 May.

Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

Max will combine breadth and superior quality with iconic franchises and strong product experience, all for great value. At the launch campaign for Max, Warner Bros. will invite new subscribers to experience Max’s improved product experience and expanded content for everyone.

“From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivalled range of choice,” said Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming & games president & CEO JB Perrette. “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offers something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

Max will offer three pricing options, giving subscribers the choice to select which plan best fits the needs of their household.

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year- Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year- Two concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year- Four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription. Additionally, HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch. HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching” and “My List” items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming right where they left off.