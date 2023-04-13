Kids’ entertainment brand Sony YAY! is all set to become the Party HeadQuarter, to house this year’s biggest summer party. The brand is pulling out all the stops to bring kids an unforgettable experience and beat the heat of boredom this summer.

The channel has curated an exciting party line-up on television with latest episodes of animated shows such as Oggy and the Cockroaches- Next Gen, which will include new adventures of the toon Oggy with his friend Pia. Then there is nonstop movie marathon – Honey Bunny Housefull Hits featuring the cat-duo and their hilarious shenanigans; new rib tickling and fun antics of Obocchama Kun and four consecutive seasons of the anime title Naruto, along with many more launches.

Sony YAY! marketing, communications and OAP head Sujoy Roy Bardhan said, “Staying true to our promise of curating a #Happyverse for kids that celebrate their authentic selves, the channel is all set to bring this nonstop party for kids with their favourite toons. We are ecstatic to onboard Raghav Juyal to steer the ship as the party’s captain along with Ashwanth AshokKumar as his partner to make Party HQ our biggest campaign of the year.”

The channel has these fresh new content drops, a never seen before exciting second screen experience, digital and on ground engagements that will be spread across the country. The channel has joined hands with the popular household name Raghav Juyal as the Party Captain, to bring the party alive across all platforms. The actor is known for his comic timing, child-like demeanour, and signature dance moves.

He will be joined by a bundle of explosive talent and a popular child actor, Ashwanth Ashok Kumar who featured in the popular Tamil movie – Super Deluxe. Both the artists will co-host the summer party.