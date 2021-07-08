Sony YAY! introduces fresh episodes and innovative program slots for kids entertainment

After a summer to remember, Sony YAY! is back with a joyful July line-up for kids. The channel stays true to its promise of providing wholesome entertainment and brings fresh content, interactive virtual events, and initiatives around fan-favourite YAY! toons.

Sony YAY!, home to some of the most beloved characters of the kids’ TV universe like Honey Bunny, KickO Super Speedo and more, infuses its content library with a robust programming slate to serve kids their content of preference. Starting with some of the fan-favourite stories of Honey Bunny in Honey Bunny Top 20 Blockbuster Movie Block, as well as the coolest handpicked curation of their escapades in Honey Bunny Ticket to Adventure. Each moment with the Jholmaal gang will be filled with hilarious camaraderie and light-hearted banter that kids have grown to love. Fresh episodes of KickO & Super Speedo will take the young fans on edgy adventures where KickO will fight the deadliest of villains with the help of his cool gadgets and supercar.

The brand also brings their world alive with various virtual extensions and engagement sessions. Curating an immersive experience with Honey Bunny, Sony YAY! co-hosted a special watch party with YouTube star My Miss Anand called 2 Hours of fun with My Miss Anand. The revered influencer kept the excitement at its peak as she danced with kids, held movie themed rapid-fire sessions, and gave the young fans a chance to win exciting prizes. In another virtual event, Kick it like KickO, the channel will give children an exclusive sneak peak of the upcoming episodes of the popular show. It will also have World’s Youngest MMA coach, Coach Zishaan Khan teach kickboxing to foster the importance of well-being and fitness.

Add to that, an interactive ‘Mom & Me Time’ workshop will bring something for the young fans and their moms. These sessions will see the two team up to shake a leg in a dance activity conducted by the Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts, learn about the wonders of the world in a science workshop by Science Utsav, stay calm and composed in a Yoga session by Yoga Zoo and learn the art of storytelling with Little Red Book.

These fan-favourite offerings will surely touch a chord with kids as Sony YAY! welcomes them to a universe filled with all things fun and entertainment!