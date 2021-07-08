‘Faust’ superhero-horror comics to be adapted into animated series by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Television has acquired Faust, the superhero-horror comic book from writer David Quinn and artist Tim Vigil for adaptation into animation series. Matteo Pizzolo (Godkiller) will pen the adaptation under his first-look deal with Sony Pictures.

Faust first released in 1987 by Quinn and Vigil’s Rebel Studios. Faust follows John Jaspers, a tormented vigilante who sells his soul in exchange for super powers and must then rise against Mephistopheles to rescue his lover Dr. Jade DeCamp and win back his soul.

As per Deadline, Quinn and Vigil will serve as consulting producers on the adaptation, with Black Mask Entertainment’s Brian Giberson executive producing.

Vigil is an American comic book artist, mostly working in the horror/adult genre. The follow-up Faust: Book of M, was nominated for the 1999 Bram Stoker Award for Best Illustrated Narrative. He received his first popular exposure for his work on the comic title Grips, published by the defunct publisher Silverwolf Comics.

Faust is one of the best selling independent comics of the era. Faust #1 sold over 100,000 copies with later issues averaging 50,000 sales per issue. The main series is known as Faust: Love of the Damned and started publishing in 1987, with new issues being published irregularly, roughly once a year, or sometimes every two years. David Quinn completed a script in 1996 .The gap between issues grew wider with time. Issue 13 was published in 2005. It then took seven years for the authors to deliver the two last issues, 14 and 15, which concluded the story 25 years after the first episode.

The comic was previously adapted as a live-action feature Faust: Love of the Damned in 2000.