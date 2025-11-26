Sony Pictures Animation unveils trailer for sports comedy ‘Goat’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Sony Pictures Animation has dropped a new trailer of Goat, an all-animal sports action-comedy animated feature film. The film will be released in the theatres on 13 February 2026. The spot features Sony’s distinctive 3D CG animation, introducing audiences to the Roarball players and fans who inhabit this energetic, fast‑paced world.
New still images have been released, along with an introductory featurette featuring producer and four‑time NBA champion Steph Curry.
Synopsis of the film: The story centres on Will, a small goat with big ambitions who is given a rare chance to join the professional ranks and play roarball — a fast‑paced, co‑ed, full‑contact sport dominated by the quickest and strongest animals. His new teammates are sceptical about having a goat on the roster, but Will is intent on challenging expectations and showing that “smalls can ball.”
The film’s voice cast features Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) as Will, Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane) as Jett the black leopard star player, Stephen Curry (Mr. Throwback) as Lenny the giraffe, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Olivia the ostrich, Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) as Modo the Komodo dragon, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Archie, Jenifer Lewis (Spellbound) as Florence Everson the Thorns’ team owner, Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King), Patton Oswalt (The Sandman) as Coach Dennis, Andrew Santino (Royal Crackers), Bobby Lee (MADtv), Eduardo Franco (Gabby’s Dollhouse), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), hip‑hop/country artist Jelly Roll and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls).
The film is directed by Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s Burgers, Good Times) and co‑directed by Adam Rosette (story artist on Dog Man, The Wild Robot), from a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, inspired by the book Funky Dunks by Chris Tougas. Producers are Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Rodney Rothman, Adam Rosenberg, Stephen Curry, and Erick Peyton. Executive producers are Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder.