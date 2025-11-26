Arena Animation expands footprint with Indore launch

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Arena Animation has announced the inauguration of its new training centre at Vijay Nagar, Indore. The centre was inaugurated by ZebuFX co-founder and VFX supervisor Jateen Thakker in the presence of Arena Animation senior vice president and national sales head Shajan Samuel.
The Indore centre is equipped with modern infrastructure, providing students with access to current tools, software, and technologies relevant to the creative industries. Covering 6,500 sq. ft., it also includes a dedicated 400 sq. ft. chroma setup and has capacity for more than 2,000 learners.
Speaking about the launch, Samuel said, “The launch of our new Arena Animation centre in Vijay Nagar, Indore represents more than just an expansion—it’s a gateway to boundless creativity for the youth aspiring to join the AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming & comics) industry. At Arena Animation, we are committed to nurturing creative talent and empowering aspiring young professionals to pursue rewarding careers within the creative economy sectors. With this new centre, Indore’s vibrant talent pool now has access to state-of-the-art education and resources of Arena Animation to bring their imagination to life and be industry ready professionals.”
Thakker commented, “The Indian VFX industry has evolved remarkably; from being a support function to becoming a creative force that helps shape stories on a global stage. Our artists continue to push creative and technical boundaries, delivering work that matches international standards across films, OTT, and advertising. Many of these artists within the VFX community are from premiere learning institutes such as Arena Animation. As AI and automation enter our workflows, they enhance efficiency, but the true essence of VFX will always lie in human creativity and storytelling. I am delighted to be a part of this launch today – a space that will no doubt become a springboard for the next generation of creators from this region.”
The inauguration of the Vijay Nagar, Indore centre forms part of Arena Animation’s wider plan to extend its presence across India. The initiative aims to make creative education and training more accessible to aspiring students in different regions.