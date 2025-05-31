Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Hotel Transylvania), have teamed up with the educational platform Yellowbrick and launched This Is Animation, an all-new, free-to-access online course designed to introduce learners of all ages to the art and industry of animated filmmaking.

This is Animation is hosted by animation director Kris Pearn (The Willoughbys, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), offers an insider’s look at how animated films and series come to life. Through five modules, learners will explore the core pillars of animation storytelling, from the production pipeline to character creation and world-building. The course will provide learners with an understanding of the animation landscape while offering a glimpse into the magic that brings animated stories to life.

Pearn said, “Animation is one of the most collaborative of all storytelling mediums. This course is about pulling back the curtain, showing the magic behind the process, and inviting new voices to explore careers – both artistic and non-artistic – in this incredible industry.”

A simplified guide to the animation business

The course breaks down the animation process into five modules:

The Pipeline: A big-picture look at the animation production process, including pre-production, production, and post-production. Learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the different stages involved in bringing an animated project to life. The Idea: Exploring how creative concepts evolve into stories. This module delves into the art of storytelling, focusing on the development of compelling narratives, themes, and character arcs specifically tailored for animation. The Hero: Crafting compelling animated characters. Learners will discover the secrets behind creating memorable and relatable characters, exploring aspects such as personality, design, and animation techniques that breathe life into these creations. The World: Designing immersive animated environments. This module takes learners on a journey through the art of world-building, focusing on the creation of visually stunning and believable settings that transport audiences to the heart of the story. Pulling It All Together: Showcasing the many career paths in animation beyond art, including production management, business affairs, marketing, finance, and talent acquisition. This module highlights the wide range of career paths that exist in the animation industry, emphasising that animation is a field that welcomes individuals with various skillsets and interests.

In addition to industry insights, This Is Animation features hands-on experiential learning, allowing participants to design their own rudimentary animated character and bring it to life through interactive exercises. These exercises encourage learners to apply the knowledge they’ve gained and experiment with different animation techniques, fostering creativity and practical skills.

Sony Pictures Animation presidents Kristin Belson and Damien de Froberville shared, “At Sony Pictures Animation, we believe great stories can come from anywhere. Through this course, we want to inspire a new generation of talent and show that you don’t need to be an artist to work in animation – there truly is a place for everyone who possesses a love for the artform and the drive to be a part of it.”

Sony Pictures Imageworks president Michelle Grady commented, “At Sony Pictures Imageworks, we’ve always been proud to foster some of the most innovative talent in animation and VFX. We’re excited to launch this groundbreaking free online course, which not only demystifies the animation process but also empowers aspiring animators to explore their creativity and take their first steps into this dynamic field.”

Yellowbrick CEO and president Rob Kingyens said, “At Yellowbrick, we believe education should open doors—not just to knowledge, but to real careers that align with people’s passions.This partnership with Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks brings unparalleled access to one of the most dynamic and creative industries in the world. This Is Animation gives aspiring storytellers, artists, and future studio leaders a meaningful first step into the world of animation, and we’re honored to help make that journey possible.”

To enroll in This Is Animation one only needs an email address – no prior experience necessary. Learners who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion.