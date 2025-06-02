Qeeyou and Team Avengers to represent India at 17th World Esports Championship

India has locked in its national esports contingent for the prestigious 17th World Esports Championship (WEC), with Qeeyou and Team Avengers crowned champions of Counter-Strike two and Dota two respectively at the National Esports Championship (NESC) 2025. The tournament, hosted by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), witnessed fierce competition in both titles under a high stakes double elimination format.

The CS2 grand finals, held on 28 May saw Qeeyou deliver a clinical performance against Fired Up Gaming, claiming the initial final with 13-6 on Anubis and 13-7 on Ancient, followed by a commanding 13-6 win in the final reset on Ancient. With this, Qeeyou secures their place on the global stage with a fresh lineup.

“This time it was a different experience—winning it again with a new team is a great feeling. We’re just going to play our best game with composure and no fear of the outcome in the next stages,” said Qeeyou captain Harsh Jain.

In Dota two, Team Avengers stormed through the bracket of eight top Indian teams to defeat The Mob in the 26 May final, clinching a decisive 2-0 victory. The result confirms their spot at WEC and underscores their emergence as a rising powerhouse in the Indian Dota scene.

“We are thankful for this opportunity and quite content after winning the Indian qualifiers. We look forward to playing in the regionals and representing India at WEC,” said Team Avengers captain Abhishek Yadav.

“It’s heartening to see new blood stepping up and asserting their dominance at NESC 2025. The journey to the WEC is long and competitive, but these wins reflect the growing maturity and depth of India’s esports talent pool. We’re confident that Qeeyou and Team Avengers will make the country proud on the international stage,” said ESFI director Lokesh Suji.

The 17th World Esports Championship, organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF), will bring together top esports nations from across the globe. The host city and official dates are yet to be announced by IESF. Meanwhile, ESFI will begin preparatory bootcamps and scrims to ensure team India is ready to compete at the highest level.