SMF Studio comes together with Novakid to launch an international online summer camp for kids

Novakid, Europe’s leading ESL platform for children, has launched its Easy Breezy Novakid virtual amp where young participants can find exciting English lessons, useful workshops and masterpieces of world animation to improve their English language skills in an entertaining and engaging way.

Each of the camp’s seven weeks is dedicated to a different theme: hobbies, music, sports, culinary skills, professions, the world of animals, and travel. A new block of three lessons and three master classes is available weekly. The entertaining classes and native speaking teachers will help the participants fall in love with English and improve their knowledge of it.

In the camp’s workshops, participants will explore new drawing techniques, make useful crafts and toys, carry out mini-experiments and even try their hand at culinary skills. The most active Easy Breezy students will receive prizes.

A special part of the program has been developed together with the legendary Russian animation house – SMF Studio (Soyuzmultfilm), which celebrates its 85th anniversary this year. Selected episodes of their animated series Monsikids, Orange Moo-Cow, The Secrets of Honey Hills, Squared Zebra and The Adventures of Peter & Wolf will be available starting from 26 July. All of the cartoons are dubbed into English with subtitles. The cheerful square zebra, Polly, will teach children to stay true to themselves in any situation. The stars of Orange Moo-Cow and Monsikids will show kids the importance of friendship, courtesy, and helping one another. Young viewers will also explore a parallel universe with the fidgety Peter and his friend Wolf, as well as practice logical thinking together with brave detectives Chirp the Squirrel and Sophie the Owl.

“Easy Breezy is not just a name, but also the real motto of our summer creative activity for children. Perhaps vacations and learning may seem incompatible to someone at first glance, but Easy Breezy will prove that this need not be the case. Our main goal is to captivate children with the English language and show all the advantages that it opens up in life. We are sure that the combination of the original format of the classes, the special topics and the animation hits will work together to make kids learn English with love,” explains Novakid founder Maxim Azarov.

“We are happy to be associated with Novakid – a unique platform that is uniting kids from all over the world and helping them learn English in an entertaining way. It’s an honour for us to participate in the camp and to share our edutainment series. We hope our shows will not only be fun for kids, but help them improve their language and social skills so our future generation can develop into the best they can be,” remarked SMF studio commercial director Vladimir Chibisov.

The Easy Breezy virtual camp will run until 29 August 2021.