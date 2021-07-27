Boat Rocker to launch second season of animated series ‘Dino Ranch’ in 2022

Boat Rocker announced that its hit preschool animated series Dino Ranch has been renewed for a second season at Disney. Following the success of its first season, Boat Rocker is all set to launch season two on Disney Junior and Disney+ U.S. and Latin America in 2022.

Season two of Dino Ranch saw the series premiere on CBC in Canada, and was the number one in US cable series among kids two-to-five at launch on Disney Junior. Season one has also just launched on SVOD service Disney+ and is coming to Disney Junior Latin America in August, and SRC Canada in September.

Talking on the success story of the first season of Dino Ranch, Boat Rocker media president Michel Pratte asserted, “Dino Ranch has received an incredible response from kids and parents around the world and we couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to produce a second season.”

“The show is a shining example of franchise IP for Boat Rocker and we are looking forward to continuing to build brand affinity and engagement love for Dino Ranch with our partners,” Boat Rocker Studios GM Michel Pratte added.

Boat Rocker Studios president Jon Rutherford said, “We’re very excited to continue our strong partnership with Disney for Dino Ranch. Disney’s incredible support, along with the show’s ability to resonate with audiences through its unique blend of dinosaurs, family and engaging storytelling has helped us achieve immediate success. With season two, we plan on deepening engagement with our fans by unveiling new characters and locations, and many new thrilling adventures with the Cassidy family.”

The show has seen strong international sales, including Disney+ in UK/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Super RTL/Toggo Plus (Germany), Gulli plus TiJi and Gulli Africa (France), Cartoonito (Italy), Hop (Israel), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), TVP (Poland) and HRT (Croatia).

Dino Ranch is the ultimate playground, a working farm under the big skies of ranch country and home to the tight-knit Cassidy family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo) and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min and Miguel. But, this isn’t an ordinary ranch. The Cassidy family is in charge of rounding up, riding and caring for a lively herd of racing, roaring dinosaurs who are also their best friends.

Boat Rocker has developed a broad licensing program for Dino Ranch, partnering with Jazwares on a full-line of Dino Ranch themed toys which will be available fall 2021. The company is also working with master publishing partner, Scholastic to design and produce a wide range of Dino Ranch readers, sticker story books, novelty, activity books, and audio books with products due to launch in the fall. Further licensees have been secured in the US for apparel, bedding and bath, watches, halloween costumes, and costume characters for live events.

Dino Ranch is created by Matt Fernandes and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios, in association with CBC Kids and Radio-Canada. Boat Rocker Studios manages global franchise development, including content distribution and consumer products. Animation services for season two of Dino Ranch will be provided by Boat Rocker’s Jam Filled Entertainment.