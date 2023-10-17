The fifth edition of India’s will offer a live spectacle to esports fans for free from 1 to 5 November. It features a Rs 2.12 crore prize pool, grassroots-level qualifiers and esports action, with the BGMI finals unfolding at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Independent esports and live streaming platform Loco has partnered with Skyesports Championship to broadcast the tournament live in English, Hindi and Tamil. The fifth edition of the championship is powered by AMD.

The event is split across PC and mobile games, and spans gamers from India, South Asia, and the Middle East. So far, four teams have qualified for the BGMI LAN Finale:

GodLike Esports: Defending Skyesports Championship BGMI winners

Big Brothers Esports: Champions of the Skyesports Skirmish Series 2023

Soul Esports and Blind Esports: Top 2 teams of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) 2023

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “From a mere Rs. 3 lakhs prize pool at the Skyesports Championship 1.0 in 2019, we now proudly present an astounding Rs. 2.12 crore prize pool, a 70x growth since our first edition and one of the biggest in the history of Indian esports. This tournament is designed to provide aspiring gamers with grassroots-level qualifiers, serving as a #PathtoPro for those who dream of achieving greatness in the esports arena.”

Loco co-founder and vice president business operations Firasat Durrani said, “We are thrilled to take the stage as the exclusive streaming partner for Skyesports Championship 5.0. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering a diverse range of content to our viewers, especially in the realm of esteemed esports like BGMI.”

Registrations are open now for the Skyesports Championship 5.0. Aspiring professional players can head over to the Skyesports Discord channel to sign-up. Tickets for the LAN Finale in Bengaluru will be available for free, the details of which will be announced soon.