Apple TV+ released the trailer for the new animated, spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation, Curses!, premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, 27 October.

When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it’s up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, along with his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes and finally lift the curse for good.

The family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (DreamWorks Dragons) and Jeff Dixon (The Hurricane Heist). John Krasinski (A Quiet Place Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (Guardians of the Galaxy, Tron: Uprising) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) and Justin Copeland (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines) serving as creative consultants.

The series features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Monster High) as “Pandora,” Andre Robinson (The Loud House) as “Russ,” Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (Waffles + Mochi) as “Sky,” SAG award winner Reid Scott (Veep) as “Alex,” Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as “Stanley,” James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as “Larry,” Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (Barbie) as “Margie,” Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) as “Georgia Snitker,” and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) as “Cornelius.”

Apple TV+’s all-age offerings include El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Get Rolling with Otis, Spin Master Entertainment’s Sago Mini Friends, GLAAD Media Award nominated Pinecone & Pony, Frog and Toad, The Jim Henson Company’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy and Slumberkins, Sesame Workshop’s Helpsters, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hitrecord and Bento Box Entertainment’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, Peanuts and WildBrain’s Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, and Scholastic’s Eva the Owlet, and Stillwater. Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s Amber Brown, Best Foot Forward, Surfside Girls, Life By Ella, Sesame Workshop’s Ghostwriter and Scholastic’s Puppy Place.

Apple TV+ offers drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries and kids and family entertainment. To date, Apple Original content has earned 376 wins including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and Oscar Best Picture winner Coda.