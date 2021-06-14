Sci-fi survival horror RPG ‘Chernobylite’ to launch on 28 July for PC

Video game publisher All in! Games and independent developer The Farm 51 announced that the highly anticipated sci-fi survival horror RPG, Chernobylite, will launch on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) for $29.99/ on 28 July 2021, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions coming later in the summer of 2021.

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. You’ll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Players have to compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in the search to uncover the truth.

Stealth, Survival, and Combat – Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.

Base Building and Crafting – Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilise workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.

Resource and Team Management – Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades.

Non-Linear Storytelling and Strategy – No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in players’ hands. Choose wisely whether to trust comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.

“We’re delighted to finally announce a release date for Chernobylite on PC. We are extremely grateful to our community, who has supported us since the Kickstarter campaign in 2019, who believed in our vision and saw Chernobylite shape into the ultimate Chernobyl survival experience that it’s about to become,” said The Farm 51 development director and vice president Wojciech Pazdur.

“The Farm 51 have done a fantastic job in creating a high-quality survival horror RPG with Chernobylite. We are all very excited for the PC launch this July. We have some exciting news regarding the console release, which we hope to share very soon,” said All in! Games CEO Piotr Żygadło.

Chernobylite will also come to the Xbox Series X/S and to PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for more details. Chernobylite has been rated ‘M’ for Mature by the ESRB, and PEGI 18.