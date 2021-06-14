Microsoft reveals new line up of games for 2021

Microsoft has revealed that it will bring 30 games this year of which 27 will be included in the Xbox game pass.

At the E3 joint conference of Microsoft and Bethesda’s the new Game Pass titles, were revealed. The official blog post reads, “The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we gave our fans a closer look at the next era of gaming, revealing worlds previously thought impossible and delivering the power of games to everyone, everywhere.Over the course of the show, we pulled the curtain back on thirty titles, 27 of which will be included with Xbox Game Pass.”

<br />This year the holiday season, will include <em>Forza Horizon 5</em>, which will boast DirectX Raytracing on both Xbox Series X and S, and <em>Battlefield 2042,</em> which will run at 60fps while supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S. Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as <em>Starfield</em>, <em>Redfall</em>, and <em>S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2</em> require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S

The game titles are as follows:

Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, Redfall, Starfield, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Age of Empires IV , Flight Simulator Lands, Back 4 Blood, Hades, Among Us, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Psychonauts 2, Grounded, The Outer Worlds 2, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, Fallout 76, DOOM Eternal, Contraband, Far Cry 6, Diablo II: Resurrected,

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Party Animals, Twelve Minutes, The Ascent, Atomic Heart, Somerville, Shredders, Slime Rancher 2, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Replaced.



The company further tapped about Xbox Games Showcase: Extended which will be a special showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast’s and Gamertag Radio’s, Parris Lilly, and it will air on Thursday, 17 June at 10:00 am PT. It will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and Xbox’s talented dev partners from around the world.

