S8UL partners with Campa Energy for Esports World Cup 2026 campaign

S8UL has partnered with Campa Energy, the flagship energy drink brand of Reliance consumer products, as the title sponsor for its Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 campaign. The partnership marks a major collaboration between a leading Indian esports organisation and a growing youth-focused brand ahead of the global tournament.

After being selected for the Esports Foundation’s Club Partner Program for the second year in a row, S8UL launched its biggest EWC 2026 campaign across 13 titles. The organisation has already qualified for Fortnite, Honor of Kings, and Chess, while still competing in several other titles.

S8UL has also focused on promoting Indian talent globally, with Indian players competing across multiple esports titles. The partnership with Campa Energy further supports this vision of representing Indian esports on the global stage.

Title sponsor, Campa Energy will be featured across S8UL’s team jerseys, digital content, fan activities, events, and on-ground activations during the EWC 2026 campaign. The partnership reflects a shared aim to support Indian esports talent and engage with the growing gaming community in the country.

S8UL Esports co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal stated, “The conversation around Indian esports has changed significantly over the last few years. Today, it is no longer just about potential, it is about building globally competitive teams, creating sustainable fan ecosystems, and earning the confidence of major brands. Our partnership with Campa Energy represents that larger shift. As S8UL prepares for the Esports World Cup 2026 across multiple titles, having a homegrown brand support this journey reinforces the growing cultural relevance of esports in India. We see this as a shared effort to push Indian talent and Indian esports further onto the global stage.”

Campa Energy aims to support a new generation of ambitious young talent and will back S8UL players across multiple titles as they represent India globally. The brand has also previously been associated with JioBlast All Stars vs India, a Battlegrounds Mobile India event featuring S8UL creators such as Payal Dhare, Raj Varma, and Parv Singh.

As per the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ernst and Young (FICCI-EY) Media and Entertainment report 2026, the number of brands investing in Indian esports is expected to rise to 80 in 2026, reflecting the growing interest in the country’s gaming and esports sector.

The EWC 2026 will take place in Paris, France, from 6 July to 23 August featuring over 2,000 players from 200 clubs across more than 100 countries competing for a US $75 million (approximately Rs 720 crore) prize pool. Backed by Campa Energy, S8UL will aim to represent Indian esports on the global stage.