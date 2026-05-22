‘Baby Shark’ crosses one billion streams on Spotify

The Pinkfong Company, global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced that the song has crossed one billion streams on Spotify, officially joining the platform’s billions club and achieving a major global streaming milestone.

Spotify’s billions club honours songs that have crossed one billion streams on the platform, including tracks by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and BTS. The milestone highlights the continued global popularity of Baby Shark across audiences and platforms worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, Baby Shark recorded 137 million streams on Spotify and reached 23 million listeners worldwide. The song was also added to playlists more than one million times and currently averages around 400,000 streams daily.

The track continues to remain popular globally, especially in markets such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Oceania, led by the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

“Baby Shark has grown from a viral sensation into a global cultural touchpoint, connecting with audiences across languages, markets and generations,” stated The Pinkfong Company CEO Minseok Kim. “Reaching one billion streams on Spotify is a meaningful milestone that reflects the song’s lasting appeal and continued global listenership. We look forward to expanding Baby Shark through music, stories and experiences that bring joy to fans around the world.”

Relentless Records founder Shabs Jobanputra expressed, “Baby Shark hitting one billion streams on Spotify is another landmark milestone for this magical song. We are very proud to be in partnership with Pinkfong and celebrate this moment”.

Released in 2015, Baby Shark became a global sensation with its catchy music and family-friendly appeal. The song later became the most-viewed video on YouTube with over 16 billion views, spent 20 weeks on the Billboard hot 100 chart, and received multiple global music certifications.

Over the years, Baby Shark has grown into a global franchise with animated series, films, live shows, consumer products, and digital content.