Pioneering Gen-Z-focused digital entertainment company, introduced Playground Champions League (PGCL) following the resounding success of two thrilling seasons of Playground, amassing over 100 million dedicated viewers.

“Playground Champions League is set to redefine esports in India, prioritising the purest form of competition,” said Rusk Media CEO Mayank Yadav. “Playground has consistently delivered top-quality gaming entertainment and connected deeply with India’s Gen-Z audience. With this league, we aim to elevate gaming to even greater heights and engage our dedicated gaming fanbase.”

Playground Champions League marks a historic milestone as India’s maiden multi-gaming esports league. The event spans a total of 24 action-packed matches, commencing on 28 October 2023 and extending through 21 January 2024.

This league paves the way for the eagerly anticipated ‘Playground Season 3,’ promising an electrifying journey that unites gaming enthusiasts through heart-pounding action and showcases the industry’s premier gaming talent. Fans can look forward to an immersive gaming experience as the tournament is streamed exclusively on Playground’s YouTube channel every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6:30 pm.

Six formidable teams are set to clash in this electrifying league, led by some of the most prominent names in the Indian gaming community:

The Dare Dragons, mentored by the legendary Carryminati

The KO Krakens, spearheaded by the inimitable Ashish Chanchlani

The AAA Werewolves, led by the formidable Triggered Insaan

The Power Phoenixes, guided by the charismatic Harsh Beniwal

The Raging Centaurs, mentored by the iconic Mortal

The OP Unicorns, commanded by the renowned Scout

The tournament experience is set to soar as Samsung, the league’s powered-by sponsor, joins the event, presenting their cutting-edge Odyssey gaming monitors. This partnership ensures that the gaming experience is nothing short of exceptional.

Notable highlights include team captains exclusively using Samsung monitors, making it an unforgettable experience for them. Other notable brands include EaseMyTrip as official travel partner, and Rumble Gaming App. This gaming league is proudly brought to you in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming.