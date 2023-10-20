Netflix is all set to bring to life Onmyoji, an eagerly awaited anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s acclaimed series of novels. Premiering on 28 November, this series promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of history, mysticism, and an epic battle against menacing demons.

The legacy of Onmyoji spans various forms of media, including manga, live-action films, and theatrical stage performances. With this new animated series, a fresh dimension is added to the timeless tale, focusing on the legendary figures of Abe Seimei and Minamoto Hiromasa, both from Japan’s Heian Period. Together, they confront humans who have been transformed into malevolent demons. Seimei, the eccentric yet unparalleled diviner of ancient Kyoto, teams up with Hiromasa, a well-meaning grandson of Emperor Daigo, to put a halt to the demons’ malevolent activities.

The newly released action-packed trailer showcases the mastery of Abe Seimei’s barrier spell and an array of mystical powers of divination, while also teasing unimaginable demon attacks that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Adding to the excitement, Kodoku no Saibo, the opening theme song for Onmyoji by the talented band Ling tosite sigure adds an electrifying dimension to the intense battles between the onmyoji (specialists in magic and divination) and the demons.

“Do all the emotions that go into the creation of music, words, and everything else in the world actually come from us? How do we fill the void, and how is it filled,” said Ling tosite sigure. “We have adorned the boundary between freedom and bondage with a most fascinating ‘curse.’ We hope it was also a miraculous ‘curse’ of fate that led director Sobi Yamamoto to listen to Ling tosite sigure and choose us.”

Director Soubi Yamamoto (CoMix Wave Films) is renowned for her early success with the film This Boy Can Fight Aliens and her continued achievements in the industry. Joining her are accomplished screenwriters Natsu Hashimoto and Yuiko Kato, who have contributed to various successful anime and drama series. This Netflix series not only preserves the original novels’ settings but also introduces all-new stories as Seimei and Hiromasa battle to restore peace to the capital.

Know more about the character and cast: