Riot Games unveils ‘League of Legends’ tournament for South Asia

US-based Riot Games has announced the launch of Legends Ascend South Asia in association with the marketing agency Aftermath Ventures. Kicking off on 27 April, the tournament will be an open-for-all, online-only amateur competition.

Legends Ascend South Asia runs for four months from 27 April to 3 August 2025 and features a robust tournament structure, including three open qualifiers, a round-robin league stage, and double-elimination playoffs. With a prize pool of Rs 10 lakhs, the tournament reflects a commitment to building a structured and credible competitive scene for League of Legends players in the region. The winning team will also qualify for the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) wildcard playoffs, where teams will battle for a place in the LCP promotion and relegation tournament.

Speaking on the upcoming Legends Ascend, Riot Games country manager India and South Asia Arun Rajappa said, “Legends Ascend is about giving players in South Asia a real shot at competitive League of Legends. It’s a step towards building a stronger, more connected community where players and fans can all find more ways to play, engage, grow, and be part of something bigger.”

The competition is open to teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Aftermath Ventures founder and CEO Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed shared: “Legends Ascend South Asia is more than just a tournament, it’s a platform built to empower a new generation of League players in the region. From playing the game ourselves to now hosting it for the community, this moment is incredibly special. Our partnership with Riot Games marks a milestone in our mission to create consistent, high-quality opportunities for emerging talent. We’re excited to see South Asia rise, compete, and make its mark on the global League of Legends stage.”

Key dates of the competition:

Open Qualifier 1:

Registrations: 27 April to 3 May 2025

Matches: 4 to 11 May 2025

Open Qualifier 2:

Registrations: 12 to 17 May 2025

Matches: 18 to 25 May 2025

Open Qualifier 3:

Registrations: 26 May to 31 May 2025

Matches:1 to 8 June 2025

Round Robin League:

13 June to 20 July 2025

Playoffs (Top 4 Double Elimination):

25 July to 3 August 2025

All matches will be broadcast on Aftermath Ventures’ FragNation YouTube Channel.