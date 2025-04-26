Indian game developer SuperGaming is set to host the grand LAN finale of the Indus International Tournament (IIT) on 18 May 2025, at the Drome Arena, Pune. The finale marks the culmination of one of India’s global esports teams in Indus Battle Royale, India’s homegrown battle royale title.

With a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 crore, the tournament has been designed to spotlight Indian talent on the global esports map. The finale will see 15 teams from the homegrown, national, powerplay, and international phases battle it out for Rs 2 crore championship prize. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the LAN finale will be awarded a custom Mahindra Thar.

Key Highlights So Far:

Over 1000 teams participated across homegrown, national, powerplay, and international phases.

A total of 946 matches were played across the four phases of the tournament including the last chance qualifiers.

The Indus International Tournament has seen fierce competition across all phases. The qualifying teams are Team Rogue, DGE, Moggers, Esports Battleground, 4Magic (Brazil), Kadiliman Esports (Philippines), Zero Gravity, Marcos Gaming, Likitha Esports, Heatbeast, Golden Hornet, 4Ever , Autobotz, and Blind Esports.

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO, Roby John said, “The Indus International Tournament is our way of building the future of Indian esports from the ground up. It’s not just about the pros, it’s about giving grassroots talent a real platform to compete, grow, and turn their passion into a profession. We want Indus to be the starting point for the next wave of esports stars to rise, from every corner of the country to the global stage.”

Along with the championship match, the event will feature immersive experiences, creator meet-and-greets marking a milestone for India’s thriving gaming ecosystem.