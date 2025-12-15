Revenant Esports signs Nischay “Triggered Insaan” Malhan to XSpark line‑up

Nischay “Triggered Insaan” Malhan

Revenant Esports has announced the signing of Nischay “Triggered Insaan” Malhan to the Revenant XSpark team. Malhan is known for his online commentary and reaction‑based content, which has made him a familiar presence among younger audiences in India.

Expressing his excitement about joining Revenant XSpark, Malhan said, “Gaming and digital culture have always been closely connected, and Revenant XSpark is doing some really exciting work at that intersection. I’m looking forward to building new kinds of content, engaging with the gaming community in fresh ways, and being part of something that’s shaping the future of esports and creators in India.”

Malhan’s association with Revenant XSpark reflects a shift in the organisation’s creator‑focused approach. His broad audience reach, narrative style, and established community presence add to Revenant XSpark’s efforts to operate across entertainment, gaming, and digital culture.

Revenant Esports CEO and founder Rohit Jagasia commented, “We are ecstatic to welcome Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, to the Revenant XSpark family. He is a cultural voice with unmatched reach and relatability. His presence aligns perfectly with our vision of building a creator-led, community-driven gaming ecosystem in India. Together, we will bridge the gap between traditional content audiences and competitive gaming fandom.”

As part of Revenant XSpark, Malhan will contribute to developing creator‑led gaming content and new fan engagement formats. His presence is expected to support the organisation’s efforts to build conversations, shape trends, and strengthen its role within India’s esports and gaming ecosystem.