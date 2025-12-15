Wackytoons Studio’s ‘Omi No.1’ to premiere on Pogo

Omi No.1

Wackytoons Studio CEO Niloy Kanti Biswas has shared insights into the development of the studio’s original series Omi No.1, which premiered on Pogo on 15 December 2025.

He emphasised that the series was conceived as more than a comedy show for children, emphasising the team’s intention to build a world that young viewers could connect with. He added that producing two seasons required extensive work over several years, involving long hours, multiple revisions, and sustained commitment from the entire studio team.

He described the show’s launch as a significant moment for the creators, marking the point at which the project moves from internal development to reaching audiences.

Biswas expressed his appreciation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Arjun Nohwar and Sai Abishek for supporting the series and bringing it to Pogo. He also acknowledged Sony’s Ambesh Tiwari, Ronojoy Chakraborty, and Akshita Khullar for their role in onboarding the project and collaborating with the studio.

Omi No.1 will air from Monday to Friday, at 11.30 am and 7 pm.