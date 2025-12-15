Welt Esports wins inaugural 4TR Winter Premier League 2025

India’s 4TR Esports has announced the completion of its first-ever Winter Premier League 2025, a tier-1 competitive BGMI Battle Royale tournament. Welt Esports secured the championship, with Genesis Esports and Team Roman finishing as the first and second runners‑up. The event marks an initial milestone for 4TR Esports, which hosted the series on YouTube and intends to develop further competitive initiatives in the future.

The 4TR Winter Premier League 2025 featured a prize pool of Rs 4 lakh and was streamed live on the team’s YouTube channel. The tournament began on 1 December 2025 with group stages, followed by knockout rounds in the quarter finals, semi‑finals, and grand finals, played across the Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar maps. A total of 64 teams competed in the main event, with 1,024 teams taking part in the qualification process. Notable participants included iQOO Soul, iQOO RNTX, HeroXtreme Godlike, iQOO 8Bit, and OnePlus Gods Reign.

Speaking on the success of the tournament, 4TR Esports director and CEO Sidharth Agarwal shared, “I’m building 4TR to stand as a long-term force, not a momentary hype. We move with intent. We’re here to build a different culture of discipline, growth, and real opportunity for players and creators. This phase marks an important step in our journey, and we’re committed to pushing 4TR to new heights. I’m building an empire and an era of 4TR as an organisation and this is only the beginning.”

4TR Esports also competed in the Winter Premier League 2025, reaching the semi‑finals alongside several leading teams from across the country. The team aims to take part in all official BGMI tournaments in India and to represent the country on the international stage. The organisation is additionally working to build a broader gaming community across multiple titles as it expands its competitive divisions. It also plans to host two to three tournaments for emerging players and women, offering opportunities for them to progress to higher‑level competitions.