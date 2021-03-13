redchillies.vfx roped in for visual effects work on ‘Radhe’

Just two months shy of the release of the film, Salman Khan shared a new poster, where he can be seen in a fierce yet slick avatar. redchillies.vfx announced that they will be creating the VFX for it.



A Salman Khan-actioner is bound to include extravagant sequences with spectacular imagery that presupposes a substantial amount of VFX.



The post depicts a battleground with burning helicopters and artillery. The poster shows all the ingredients of a classic Salman Khan extravaganza and promises a massive entertainer.



‘Radhe’ is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with ZEE Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

Speaking about the the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shared in a public statement, “We are excited to bring back audiences to cinemas through this partnership with Salman Khan as his movies create an atmosphere of festivity. This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema goers.”

In addition to Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel life production private limited.



The movie releases on the 13 May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.