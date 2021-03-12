MPC to provide VFX for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

Sonic the Hedgehog movie

The blue critter had the internet frenzied with mixed response last year when fans demanded that their favourite hedgehog is looking eerily human.



The outpouring of feedback had led the filmmaker to change the look to suit the original Sonic, putting the grievances to rest. Well, fans will be glad to know that the Hedgehog will zipping back to the big screens.



This time around MPC; the VFX giant known for creature work has been roped in to work on the forthcoming sequel.



MPC has had a history of dishing out spectacular creatures in movies right from World War Z to Guardians of the Galaxy to A Monster Calls, Detective Pikachu to The Lion King and more.



Paramount recently announced that everyone’s favourite blue speedster is racing back to the big screen next year. According to a new teaser, Paramount will release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on 8 April 2022.



The original Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released in early 2020 and — courtesy of a theatrical release that was impacted by COVID-19 — became one of the most successful theatrical releases of the year.

