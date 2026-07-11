‘Ramayana’ locks for worldwide trailer launch as epic gears up for its biggest reveal

The wait is nearly over. After months of whispers, first looks, and sky-high expectations, Ramayana is finally ready to pull back the curtain. The makers have announced that the film’s official trailer will premiere worldwide on 24 July, marking the biggest glimpse yet into one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious productions.

Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the live-action spectacle has steadily built anticipation since unveiling its first teaser on 2 April 2026, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. The teaser introduced audiences to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, sparking widespread discussion across social media and setting the tone for the film’s grand scale.

The upcoming trailer is expected to offer a deeper look at the film’s expansive world, from sprawling forests and ancient kingdoms to epic battlefields and high-octane action sequences. Fans are also hoping for a closer glimpse of key mythological elements, including the iconic Pushpak Vimana, the celestial flying chariot crafted by Lord Vishwakarma for Kubera before being taken by Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana brings together an international creative team. Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are scoring the film, while visual effects are being delivered by Dneg, the eight-time Oscar-winning studio behind blockbusters such as Dune and Interstellar. Reports suggest the film carries a production budget of around Rs 4,000 crore and is targeting a global release across 42,535 screens.

The cast features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The first instalment of Ramayana is slated to arrive in cinemas in October 2026, with the second chapter following in October 2027.