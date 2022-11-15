Pzaz TV reaches 50,000 films from 260 collaborating partners

The TV matchmaking platform with a unique mix of content from independent providers Pzaz TV revealed that they have amassed a catalogue of 50,000 films provided by a fast-growing community of 260 independent partners within 18 months of their 2021 launch. Vincent Weberink, the CEO and visionary behind Pzaz TV, founded the company in 2021 with the mission to matchmake independent TV makers with people searching for television they can emotionally and culturally identify with.

“Television reflects our values and who we are. It should foster a society based on diversity and inclusion while supporting independent producers so they can continue to produce TV we connect with,” said Weberink.

Pzaz envisions a more understanding and respectful world through television, delivered through collaboration with and among TV makers. The platform offers a connected ecosystem that enables independent TV producers to showcase their content to audiences through a unified viewing experience.

Outside the mainstream streaming providers, viewers are looking for content that is relevant to them, including films, TV shows, independent videos, and live TV. Pzaz helps content owners by acting as an aggregator platform, making it possible for its partners to reach new audiences and present themselves in front of viewers who will love their productions.

“Pzaz is a matchmaker, facilitating relationships between a broad selection of TV such as film, series, shorts and viewers. We deliver TV as it should be; a truly diverse all-in-one TV app,” said Weberink.

Pzaz decided to tackle this head-on by offering independent content creators access to a partnership program that works on a revenue-share basis. This gives content creators/owners the chance to showcase their work to viewers from hundreds of other partners.

Pzaz credits its success to its work with partners. They are on a mission to build the world’s largest independent TV partner community, offering content providers and distributors the opportunity to compete with the big players in the industry. This approach ensures Pzaz can provide a wide range of exclusive films, shorts, series and documentaries that won’t be shown anywhere else.

“Pzaz TV is a phenomenal platform for creators and viewers, making it a leader in streaming TV. I am confident that Pzaz is a force to be reckoned with as streaming TV continues to grow,” said 30A Media CEO Paul Vizard.

In a world where the connection between filmmakers and viewers of independent TV is broken, Pzaz ensures unified access to cross-cultural TV, spreading ideas, visions, perspectives, identity, and social topics to everyone.