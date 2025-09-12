PunToon Kids launches learning Games App, surpasses one lakh organic downloads in a month

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s one of the fastest-growing fun-learning platforms for children with over nine million YT subscribers PunToon Kids announced the launch of the PunToon Kids Games App, which has already crossed the milestone of 1,05,000 downloads in just a month. Known for its engaging and family-friendly YouTube animation content, the platform is now extending its footprint with an app built to merge entertainment and learning in an interactive, child-safe environment.
Designed for children aged three and above, the app serves as an umbrella hub for all PunToon Kids Games featuring the flagship characters Gattu and Chinki. The platform combines storytelling and play while instilling developmental skills such as logical thinking, memory retention, hand-eye coordination, creativity, and problem-solving.
The app’s credibility is reinforced by the Google Play Teacher Approved Badge, placing it in a select pool of child-safe apps curated by educators and media specialists. PunToon Kids Games App also incorporates multiple levels of authentication and is COPPA compliant.
“At PunToon Kids, we believe that fun and learning are inseparable. Guided by our three C philosophies- culture, curriculum, and curiosity, we aim to nurture young minds in a way that celebrates Indian values, supports structured learning, and sparks imagination. The PunToon Kids Games App embodies this approach, ensuring that children not only enjoy themselves but also develop important life skills and values through play,” said PunToon Kids CEO and founder Sourabh Kumar.
With a simple and affordable subscription model priced at Rs.699/year (Rs.58/month), the app provides premium access to exclusive games in addition to free offerings for all users.
The launch of the PunToon Kids Games App cements the brand’s evolution from a YouTube-led storytelling platform into a broader edutainment ecosystem for young audiences across India and beyond. The app also opens up meaningful opportunities for brands to collaborate in a child-safe, parent-trusted environment.