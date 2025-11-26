Previs Pro adds AI‑powered video style grade to Animatics

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The storyboarding and pre‑visualisation app Previs Pro has announced a significant update to its flagship animatics feature, introducing AI‑powered video styling.
Video style grade is a new feature that uses generative AI to transform fully animated sequences into stylised, cinematic clips. Building on Previs Pro’s existing Style Grade for static images, it allows animatics to be rendered in a range of visual styles from painterly and hand‑drawn to photorealistic supporting creators in conveying tone and art direction during early pre‑production.
Introduced in Previs Pro 3 in 2025, Animatics redefined traditional storyboards by turning them into moving, production‑ready sequences. The feature integrates timing, pacing, and camera movement with character and prop animation, offering a level of cinematographic control not achievable through prompted AI. It enables filmmakers to preview the blocking, rhythm, and flow of a scene well before filming begins, effectively bridging the gap between storyboard and full previs.
Previs Pro founder Ian Lynch-Smith said, “With Video Style Grade, users can now go beyond motion. You can visualise your entire sequence in the aesthetic of your film from gritty realism to ink, all while keeping your camera work, timing, and direction intact. This is a unique advantage Previs Pro brings to animated AI generated video it’s about extending creative control, not replacing it.”
This workflow complements Previs Pro’s expanding suite of AI‑assisted creative tools, including Style Grade and Light Grade, which rely on human‑created previs as the foundation for AI refinement in still frames. Together, these tools form a bridge between early pre‑visualisation and final production aesthetics, enabling teams to explore creative directions without the need for complex rendering pipelines. Importantly, these AI systems are intended to support rather than replace the creative process, the concept and storyboard must be established first, ensuring that artistic intent remains firmly with the creators.