Double win for Backstage Pass students at IGDC 2025

Students from Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming distinguished themselves at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), by securing both the student game of the year award and the runner‑up position.
The student game of the year award was given to ESC Sim, developed by students Kiranmouli and Gagan Gupta. The jury recognised the game for its concept, execution, and design, highlighting the growing skills of young Indian game designers and developers.
Meanwhile, Resonance, developed by Jay Jain and Vivek Pattnayak, received the runner‑up position. The jury noted its strengths in storytelling, design foundations, and technical execution, recognising it as one of the notable student projects of the year.
This double recognition places the Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming among institutions noted for fostering industry‑ready talent. Observers highlighted that IGDC 2025 received a record number of submissions from colleges across India, underscoring the significance of the achievement.
These achievements highlight how, with the right mentorship, production culture, and practical experience, Indian student game developers are creating work that stands alongside global industry standards.