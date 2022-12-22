Bebefinn, a brand-new 3D animated sing-along series produced by The Pinkfong Company, ranked second place on Today’s Top 10 Kids on Netflix in the U.S. Pinkfong’s latest hit preschool series about the fun-filled adventures of three lovable babies and their parents, made its debut on Netflix on 15 December.

Bebefinn also made Today’s Top 10 Kids on Netflix across nine countries including the U.K., Australia, and South Korea. The series has marked strong growth in its global viewership through joyful songs and relatable stories, amassing nearly 3.3 million subscribers and 700 million views within nine months of its launch on YouTube.

Bebefinn has also connected with fans across social media platforms, bringing kids-friendly content in short-form videos. Bebefinn’s official TikTok account has surpassed nearly two million subscribers and 170 million views, making it the most popular Pinkfong account on TikTok.

Also, the content with #bebefinn hashtags has reached nearly 220 million total views on TikTok. Following its popularity on streaming platforms across the globe, Bebefinn will expand its universe with season two, inviting fans to the Bebefinn family’s new adventures full of laughs, fun learning and dazzling songs.

The countries that Bebefinn made Netflix’s Today’s top 10 Kids include Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.