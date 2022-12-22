Milk VFX recently announced their growth plans by revealing the opening of a new studio in Bordeaux, France in January 2023. Studio’s VFX supervisor Andy Morley, who has been operating out of France for the last year, will be leading the creative team and head the studio.

He will work with his extensive network of VFX talent in France and across Europe in addition to developing his relationships with key schools and universities to access the best emerging talent. Andy who joined Milk over a year ago is a highly experienced, award-winning visual effects supervisor, renowned for his work on Avengers: Infinity War, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Batman Begins as well as recent Milk projects The Swimmers (Netflix, Working Title) and The Woman King (Sony).

Milk’s new Bordeaux based studio will operate as a hub for Milk France’s hybrid remote and office-based team, leveraging Milk’s London infrastructure in addition to its own local capabilities. Andy and his team at Milk France will collaborate on key projects including Loud Minds’ ambitious new eight part NBC series Surviving Earth.

“We’re excited to open Milk for business in France, a country I know well having split my time between here and London over the last decade. In particular, Bordeaux with its technical and creative leaning and strong heritage in animation and gaming, will be an excellent base. We’re especially pleased to appoint Andy Morley who we have got to know well as our Head of Studio and Milk’s creative lead in the region. Our French studio will be pivotal as we continue to build a strong platform for Milk’s growth enabling us to work with a wide range of talent across Europe, to deliver more premium high quality film and episodic content to our clients,” said Milk executive chairman Jag Mundi.

“I’m excited to help Milk expand our potential and harness the rich network of creative VFX talent in France and across Europe, to deliver both film and TV projects working in symphony with the team in London. At our French Studio, we will be able to develop a next generation VFX business, built to be client, artist and technology driven from the outset, focusing on delivering high-end and complex work, initially servicing work sourced through our UK business and then looking to engage in local markets with regional offices of global streamers and national studios such as Studio Canal and Pathe,” said Milk creative director Andy Morley.

This announcement follows Milk’s recent acquisition of Lola Post Production and continued boost of its creativity across an exciting range of episodic and film projects, including Sony Tristar’s highly acclaimed The Woman King and the much anticipated second series of Amazon’s Good Omens.