LA-based production company Voffla today announced that it is producing the French songs for animated sing-along series Bebefinn, under the musical direction of five-time Telly Award-winner Claire Dodin.

With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, Bebefinn comes from The Pinkfong Company, creators of Baby Shark Dance, which holds the top spot as the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

Bebefinn is a 3D animated series that follows a close-knit family of three siblings and their parents. With its engaging visuals, catchy songs and relatable stories, the sing-along series has amassed over five billion views in total, captivating kids and families around the world. Following its success on YouTube and Netflix, the show has widened its reach to global audiences by expanding distribution channels internationally including linear TV, AVOD and Fast channels.

“It’s an honour to be part of this journey with The Pinkfong Company to bring this beloved series to French audiences for the first time. Having collaborated on Pinkfong and Baby Shark songs, we have seen how adapting children’s content for international audiences fosters connectivity and we can’t wait to see kids singing along to their favourite Bebefinn songs in French,” said Voffla operations director Claire Dodin.

Currently available in eight languages worldwide, including English and Spanish, The Pinkfong Company is now expanding its series into French in partnership with animation experts Voffla, known for the popular YouTube cat musical series The High Meows.

Voffla, founded by Telly Award-winner Dodin, has previously partnered with The Pinkfong Company on translating and producing over 150 Pinkfong and Baby Shark songs into French.

The French version of Bebefinn will premiere on YouTube on 15 December 2023.