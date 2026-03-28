Pinkfong partners with voice AI company for fan-driven content

Baby Shark creator The Pinkfong Company has partnered with AI audio firm Supertone to expand fan-driven content creation for its new IP Redrex.

Redrex is a short-form animated office comedy crafted specifically for social platforms. At its heart is Rex, a hilariously workaphobic dinosaur who appears almost allergic to work, especially when Mondays roll around. With episodes running between one and three minutes, the series delivers quick, relatable snapshots of office life, capturing both its everyday frustrations and comedic highs.

The show is targeted at Gen Z and millennial audiences who recognise the humour and chaos of today’s workplace culture.

Official character voices from Redrex will be available on Supertone Play, Supertone’s AI voice creation platform. By making character-based text-to-speech (TTS) voices, the companies want fans to create memes, dubbed videos, and other short-form content.

The Pinkfong company chief strategy officer Bitna Kwon said, “Through our partnership with Supertone, we hope to introduce Redrex to even more fans and unlock new forms of fan-created content powered by AI voice technology.”

Supertone is a subsidiary of Hybe, the entertainment giant behind BTS. Supertone Play’s models Sona Speech One and Sona Speech Two support 23 languages and produce expressive, natural-sounding performances.

Since its debut on social media in October 2025, Redrex’s following has grown to over 500,000, while its TikTok content has generated more than 21 million views, with major engagement from audiences in North America.