Gaming incubator Lvl Zero draws over 240 applicants in strong debut

Indian gaming incubator Lvl Zero has received over 240 applications as of 26 January for its inaugural cohort. Backed by Mixi Global Investments, Nazara Technologies, and Chimera VC, the program has drawn interest from teams building across mobile, PC, console, and gaming infrastructure.

A key takeaway is the surge of new studios entering the space, with 46.9 per cent of applicants founded in 2025 and 66.8 per cent established in 2024 or later. Most of these teams are small, typically just three to four members, reflecting a new wave of founders using modern tools, engines, and AI to build products efficiently.

In terms of development stage, almost half of the applicants (46.9 per cent) are at the prototype stage. About 19.5 per cent are in alpha, 11.2 per cent in beta, and 11.6 per cent already have live products. This shows a strong early-stage pipeline, with founders testing ideas and gradually moving toward scalable products.

PC and console ambition on the rise

The data highlights a clear shift toward premium platforms among Indian studios. Around 58.5 per cent of applicants are building for PC, while 36.1 per cent are targeting consoles. This signals growing ambition for higher-production-value titles alongside mobile gaming.

However, mobile remains more practical. About 25 per cent of mobile-only teams already have live products, compared to much lower rates for PC and console teams. This reflects faster iteration cycles and clearer monetisation pathways on mobile.

Live-service and data-driven design becoming core

Even early-stage teams are prioritising retention, analytics, and live operations. Over 30 per cent of applicants mentioned live-ops systems, retention metrics, or user acquisition strategies. This shows a shift in how founders approach product design.

Instead of building first and optimising later, many startups are embedding monetisation, engagement loops, and player analytics into the core product.

AI integration is becoming a standard practice

AI adoption is already visible across the applicant pool. Around 22.8 per cent of teams are using AI, machine learning, or generative tools in their products or workflows.

Among gaming infrastructure startups, about half are building AI-driven solutions. These focus on analytics, personalisation, growth automation, and retention modelling. Many founders now see AI as a competitive advantage.

Cultural IP emerging as a global opportunity

There is a growing number of games inspired by Indian mythology, folklore, and cultural narratives. About 36 per cent of applications referenced such themes.

Most of these projects target PC and console platforms. This reflects an ambition to create premium, narrative-driven experiences rooted in Indian culture for global audiences.

Emerging gaming startup hubs across India

The data shows a wide geographic spread of gaming startups. Top cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Delhi NCR. Together, they account for nearly half of the applicant pool.

Among teams with live products, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad lead. These cities benefit from stronger talent pools and more established industry infrastructure.

Commenting on the trends, Lvl Zero head of incubation Sagar Nair said, “India’s gaming ecosystem is entering a new formation phase. We are seeing a surge of small, ambitious studios building across multiple platforms, experimenting with new technologies, and thinking about global audiences from day one. The challenge now is not creativity or ambition; it is execution. The next generation of Indian studios will be defined by how effectively they convert strong prototypes into scalable products, and that is exactly the gap Lvl Zero is designed to address.”

The inaugural cohort will select 10 startups, each receiving an equity-free grant of US$ 10,000. The program includes a 100-day, execution-focused sprint designed to accelerate development and validation, alongside mentorship and ecosystem support. The aim is to help founders move from early concepts to launch-ready products, while preparing them for publisher partnerships, global distribution, and investor engagement.

Over the next five years, Lvl Zero plans to support more than 100 gaming and interactive startups.