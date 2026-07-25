Paris levels up as esports festival takes over the Champs-Élysées

Paris is set to swap haute couture for high scores as the esports festival lands on the iconic Champs-Élysées on 2 August, turning one of the world’s most famous avenues into France’s biggest public gaming celebration yet. Organised by the Esports Foundation in partnership with the Comité Champs-Élysées, the free open-air event aims to bring esports out of the arena and into the streets.

Running alongside the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, currently taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the festival is designed to put competitive gaming in front of an even bigger audience. France already boasts more than 11.8 million esports participants and over two million regular viewers, and the event hopes to convert curious passers-by into future fans.

The festival blends elite competition with mainstream entertainment, bringing together leading esports personalities, creators and celebrities for an afternoon of live action. A headline attraction will see three pioneers of French esports and founders of the country’s leading clubs form mixed teams to battle it out in Rocket League, alongside showmatches in Trackmania and EA Sports FC 26.

Away from the main stage, visitors can dive into interactive gaming experiences, attend educational sessions and hear directly from professional players and teams about life behind the screens. The aim is simple: make esports less intimidating and more inclusive for families, casual gamers and die-hard fans alike.

The event also shines a spotlight on India’s growing footprint at the Esports World Cup. Indian organisations S8UL and GodLike Esports, both selected for the Esports Foundation’s 2026 club partner program, are competing across multiple mobile, PC and console titles, including chess. Beyond the competition, both organisations are engaging fans through creator-led content and watch parties across India.

They are joined by Revenant Xspark, Global Esports, Orangutan, Apex Gaming, Total Gaming and True Rippers, all fielding players across multiple titles after qualifying through official pathways. Chess also featured a dedicated India Rising qualifier hosted in Mumbai, underlining India’s expanding role in the global esports ecosystem.