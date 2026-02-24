Paramount Pictures India releases final trailer for ‘Scream 7’

Paramount Pictures India has dropped the final trailer for the Neve Campbell and Isabel May starrer Scream 7. The film includes scenes of violence, bloodshed, suspenseful chases, and tense confrontations, all characteristic of the slasher genre.

Synopsis of the film: When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

The cast of the film includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons and Joel McHale.

Scream 7 is directed by Kevin Williamson. The producers are William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. The film is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment, with Paramount Pictures as the distributor.

Scream 7 will be released globally on 27 February 2026.