Arpith Kanade named studio head of ‘Dream Cricket’ at Dream Sports

Arpith Kanade

India’s sports technology company Dream Sports has announced the appointment of Arpith Kanade as Dream Cricket studio head. Dream Cricket has attracted more than 25 million users within its first year. In his new role, Kanade will oversee the studio’s vision, guide its development, and lead its expansion into international markets.

Kanade has more than 15 years of international experience in the gaming industry. He has worked on building and scaling casual and hybrid‑casual franchises, with expertise in product development, live operations, and monetisation.

Commenting on his appointment, Dream Cricket studio head Arpith Kanade said, “It’s an exciting time to join Dream Cricket as cricket and mobile gaming are evolving rapidly. With cricket’s deep cultural significance in India and its return to the global stage at the LA28 Olympics, highlighted during our prime minister’s interaction with our team and game at Waves 2025, there’s a clear opportunity and mandate to make Dream Cricket a shining example of Make in India for the world. I look forward to working with the team to make Dream Cricket the world’s biggest and best cricket game.”

Prior to joining Dream Cricket, he had led large cross-functional teams at Zynga and had been a founding team member at 99Games, where he had shipped multiple titles across puzzle, time-management, and social casino genres.