The makers of Flite – the directorial and writing debut of Framestore chief creative officer Tim Webber – recently shared the cast of the film. Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), Gethin Anthony (Man Hunt: Unabomber, Game of Thrones) and Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters, Uncle) star in the pioneering 15-minute short.

“I had been exploring the idea of a Memory Investigator for a while and separately had a strong visual of a girl on a hoverboard teetering on a window of a glossy, luxury highrise, deciding whether to breakaway,” explained Webber. “I realised we could bring these strands together and tell the story of Stevie, a young, champion hoverboarder desperate to flee an oppressive manager, through the memory of a stranger anxious to help her.”

He further mentioned, “Over the course of five days, Alba, Gethin and Daniel delivered stunning performances in highly experimental conditions as we chose this as an opportunity to test a new filmmaking technique and VFX pipeline, with Unreal Engine at its heart; from the initial planning and previsualisation through to final pixel.”

The official synopsis reads: Set in a semi-submerged London of 2053, Flite bears the hallmarks of Webber’s approach to filmmaking: the imaginative use of technology to achieve exceptional artistry. The futuristic film explores the nascent and underground practice of memory visualisation, a concept Webber has been building on over a number of years.

Framestore is an award-winning creative studio that delivers exceptional visual storytelling. Flite sees Webber team up with long-time Framestore collaborators, Oscar-nominated VFX supervisor Theo Jones (Christopher Robin, Paddington 2), Emmy-nominated producer Simon Whalley and triple BAFTA-winning producer Diarmid Scrimshaw of Inflammable Films.